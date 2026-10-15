Tech Mahindra Q2 profit up 32.74% to ₹1,585.6 cr
Business
Tech Mahindra just posted a strong second quarter, with profits jumping 32.74% to ₹1,585.6 crore compared with last year.
Revenue also climbed 15.6% to ₹16,180.2 crore.
The company's growth streak continues, even quarter over quarter.
Tech Mahindra 4th straight $1,023m deals
For the fourth quarter in a row, Tech Mahindra landed over $1 billion in new deals, this time hitting $1,023 million, up 25.4% from last year.
CEO and Managing Director Mohit Joshi credits its strong customer relationships and the trust we have built for the momentum.
As the company celebrates its 40th anniversary, it's staying focused on long-term growth.