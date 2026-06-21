Tech Mahindra secures 10-year 3,97,497 sq ft lease in Kondapur
Business
Tech Mahindra just locked in a 10-year lease for 3,97,497 square feet at Aparna IT Hub, Kondapur, making it one of this year's biggest office deals.
The new workspace stretches across four floors in two blocks and sets the stage for some serious expansion.
Tech Mahindra gets 9 months rent-free
The lease starts with a monthly rent of ₹3.06 crore (₹77 per square foot), plus maintenance and a hefty security deposit, but Tech Mahindra gets nine months rent-free from December 2025.
This move shows how Hyderabad is becoming a favorite spot for tech companies and global capability centers, thanks to its skilled talent pool, solid infrastructure, and affordable costs.