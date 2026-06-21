Tech Mahindra secures 10-year 3,97,497 sq ft lease in Kondapur Business Jun 21, 2026

Tech Mahindra just locked in a 10-year lease for 3,97,497 square feet at Aparna IT Hub, Kondapur, making it one of this year's biggest office deals.

The new workspace stretches across four floors in two blocks and sets the stage for some serious expansion.