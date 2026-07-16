Tech Mahindra secures $1.07bn deals April-June 2026 3rd straight quarter
Business
Tech Mahindra just scored $1.07 billion in new deals for April through June 2026, marking its third straight strong quarter.
CEO Mohit Joshi credits the boost to high demand across industries: manufacturing led the way with a 9% jump, while BFSI and healthcare also chipped in.
Net profit up 28% to ₹1,465cr
Net profit climbed 28% year-over-year to ₹1,465 crore (a bit below expectations) and revenue grew 18% to ₹15,712 crore, beating analyst forecasts.
Not every area saw gains though: communications dipped and the technology, media, and entertainment segment also declined, while Europe stood out with the highest regional growth.
Joshi says their focus on building new skills and bringing in fresh talent is helping keep momentum going.