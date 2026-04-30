Tech Mahindra to buy 85% of Canadian Avant for ₹171cr

Tech Mahindra adds payments, cloud capabilities

This move is all about helping banks and financial institutions go digital faster.

Roshan Shetty from Tech Mahindra shared that Avant's expertise, especially in real-time payments and cloud solutions, will strengthen their offerings in North America.

Avant's CEO, Srinivasa Varma Alluri, added that joining forces will bring sector talent and help clients modernize, especially in areas like open banking, lending, and fighting financial fraud.