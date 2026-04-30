Tech Mahindra to buy 85% of Canadian Avant for ₹171cr
Business
Tech Mahindra is set to buy an 85% stake in Canadian company Avant for about ₹171 crore (C$28 million), aiming to boost its presence in the banking and finance tech space.
The plan includes picking up the remaining 15% after three years, showing Tech Mahindra's commitment to growing in this sector.
Tech Mahindra adds payments, cloud capabilities
This move is all about helping banks and financial institutions go digital faster.
Roshan Shetty from Tech Mahindra shared that Avant's expertise, especially in real-time payments and cloud solutions, will strengthen their offerings in North America.
Avant's CEO, Srinivasa Varma Alluri, added that joining forces will bring sector talent and help clients modernize, especially in areas like open banking, lending, and fighting financial fraud.