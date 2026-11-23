Tech Mahindra to invest margin gains in AI and talent
Tech Mahindra is putting its recent margin gains to work by investing in artificial intelligence and other fast-growing sectors.
After wrapping up Project Fortius, a move that strengthened the company's foundation, CEO and Managing Director of Tech Mahindra Mohit Joshi shared plans to boost AI skills, hire fresh talent, and create industry-focused solutions, all with an eye on FY30.
Tech Mahindra seeks $50 million client ties
The company also wants to build stronger relationships with clients, especially those bringing in over $50 million.
By focusing on innovation and sustainable growth, Tech Mahindra hopes to stand out globally and stay ahead in the tech game by fiscal 2030.