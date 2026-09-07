Tech Mahindra's HCI Group to modernize U.S.-based PeaceHealth IT systems
Business
Tech Mahindra is partnering with U.S.-based PeaceHealth to give its digital systems a major upgrade.
The HCI Group, Tech Mahindra's US subsidiary, will handle the modernization of PeaceHealth's IT (think apps, data, and cybersecurity) to help make patient care smoother and more efficient.
This move also strengthens Tech Mahindra's growing presence in the American health care scene.
Mahesh Rajamani: future-ready healthcare technology ecosystem
The goal? To create what Mahesh Rajamani from The HCI Group calls a "future-ready healthcare technology ecosystem."
By updating IT systems now, both companies hope to boost operational resilience and deliver better outcomes for the communities it serves.