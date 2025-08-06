Tech Mahindra's stock falls 2% despite doubling annual profit

Even with strong profits—a 30.9% jump in quarterly net profit—investors aren't convinced. If you're tracking big tech or thinking about investing, it's a reminder that good numbers don't always mean happy markets.

Revenue was up just 2.7% year-on-year for the quarter, but annual net profit almost doubled from last year to ₹4,244 crore.

Tech Mahindra also announced a ₹30 per share dividend and rolled out some shareholder-friendly moves like an extended share transfer window—but so far, these haven't turned things around for the stock price.