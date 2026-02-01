Tech to curb cyber frauds: DoT's Financial Fraud Risk Indicator Business Feb 13, 2026

India's Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has rolled out a Financial Fraud Risk Indicator (FRI) that's already blocked over ₹1,400 crore in potential losses since May 2025.

The system flags risky mobile numbers using real-time data from cybercrime reports and banks, then blocks shady transactions before money can be stolen.