Tech to curb cyber frauds: DoT's Financial Fraud Risk Indicator
Business
India's Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has rolled out a Financial Fraud Risk Indicator (FRI) that's already blocked over ₹1,400 crore in potential losses since May 2025.
The system flags risky mobile numbers using real-time data from cybercrime reports and banks, then blocks shady transactions before money can be stolen.
FRI scans thousands of high-risk numbers every day
More than 1,000 onboarded entities are plugged into FRI, which scans thousands of high-risk numbers every day and has already stopped 48 lakh fake transactions.
With India suffering significant losses to cyber scams, this tech is a big step toward making digital payments safer for everyone.