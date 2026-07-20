Tech workers report AI adds work without pay bump
A new survey of 6,000 tech workers shows their top concern about AI is being expected to do more work without a pay bump.
While AI boosts productivity, rewards have not kept up, and burnout is spreading fast.
UPS's Kaan Esendemir says motivation is dropping, with some folks even switching careers.
'Cognitive rot' risks critical thinking
Most surveyed would not recommend their jobs to newcomers because AI has made workloads heavier.
Relying on AI too much can dull critical thinking: what the article calls "cognitive rot."
She suggests choosing tools wisely instead of chasing every new trend.
Canva's Cameron Adams adds that giving people time to experiment with AI can make the transition smoother.
Industry urges firms to support workers
Industry voices say tech companies should focus on impactful improvements, not endless adaptation, and address workers' fear of doing more work for the same pay plus time for employees to adjust.
The message: support your team as AI reshapes the workplace.