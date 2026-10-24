TechCrunch Founder Summit features sales and AI roundtables in Boston

You will find sessions on running events with lean teams, breaking into tricky markets, and making AI more reliable.

There is also a spotlight on how to land major clients before raising big funding.

Plus: live "So You Think You Can Pitch?" competition and the Braindate Networking Lounge make it easy to connect.

Industry leaders like Toast co-founder Steve Fredette will be there sharing advice, perfect if you are looking to level up your startup game.