Techno Paints brings Sachin Tendulkar on board, eyes ₹500cr IPO
Techno Paints, based in Hyderabad, is planning a ₹500 crore IPO in FY 2026-27 and has signed up cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar as its brand ambassador for the next three years.
The company hopes this star power will boost its nationwide expansion and help it go public in FY 2026-27.
What does Techno Paints do?
The company makes decorative, industrial, and specialty paints—offering more than 3,000 shades—and already operates in eight states across India.
With revenue jumping from ₹210 crore last year to an expected ₹450 crore this year, Techno Paints is aiming high: they've set a target of ₹2,000 crore by FY 2029-30.
Expansion plans and fresh faces
Techno Paints isn't stopping there—they're looking to enter five new Indian states by the end of 2026 and even tap into the Middle East market in FY 2026-27.
Fun fact: Sachin replaces actor Mahesh Babu as brand ambassador, bringing a fresh face to their campaigns.