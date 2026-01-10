Techno Paints brings Sachin Tendulkar on board, eyes ₹500cr IPO Business Jan 10, 2026

Techno Paints, based in Hyderabad, is planning a ₹500 crore IPO in FY 2026-27 and has signed up cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar as its brand ambassador for the next three years.

The company hopes this star power will boost its nationwide expansion and help it go public in FY 2026-27.