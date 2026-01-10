Techno Paints lines up ₹500cr IPO for FY27
Techno Paints, a Hyderabad-based paint maker, is gearing up to raise ₹500 crore through an IPO in 2026-27.
The company plans to file its DRHP and wrap up the listing within the same year.
CMD Akuri Srinivas Reddy shared that they're aiming high with their growth targets.
What does Techno Paints do?
Techno Paints makes decorative, industrial, and specialty paints—offering over 3,000 shades.
They're currently present in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Odisha, and Chandigarh.
Backed by their Hyderabad R&D center and plant, they reported ₹210 crore revenue last year and expect ₹450 crore this year—with a bold goal of hitting ₹2,000 crore by 2030.
Brand moves and expansion plans
Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar just signed on as brand ambassador for three years (starting Jan 2026), following actor Mahesh Babu's two-year stint.
The company is eyeing new markets too—planning to enter Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh by year-end—and aims to step into the Middle East in FY27.