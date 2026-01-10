Techno Paints lines up ₹500cr IPO for FY27 Business Jan 10, 2026

Techno Paints, a Hyderabad-based paint maker, is gearing up to raise ₹500 crore through an IPO in 2026-27.

The company plans to file its DRHP and wrap up the listing within the same year.

CMD Akuri Srinivas Reddy shared that they're aiming high with their growth targets.