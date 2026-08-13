Technocraft Ventures to list Friday after ₹251.88cr IPO at ₹200-₹212
Business
Technocraft Ventures Ltd. is all set to start trading on BSE and NSE this Friday, August 14.
Their IPO raised ₹251.88 crore, with shares priced between ₹200 and ₹212.
Most of the funds will go toward expanding their business and improving operations.
Technocraft IPO 38.69 times GMP ₹37
The IPO was a hit, subscribed 38.69 times overall, especially by non-institutional and retail investors.
The gray market premium sits at ₹37, hinting that the stock could open at around ₹249 per share (17.45% above its IPO price of ₹212).
Looks like people are feeling pretty optimistic about Technocraft's future!