Technocrats Plasma Systems IPO lists at 74% premium
What's the story
Technocrats Plasma Systems Ltd. made a stellar debut on the stock market today, with its shares opening at ₹230 per share on BSE. This is a whopping 74.24% premium over its initial public offering (IPO) price of ₹132. The stock opened ₹98 above its issue price and hit an intraday high of ₹241.50.
Market response
Issue was subscribed 189 times
The IPO of Technocrats Plasma Systems was heavily subscribed, with bids for 62.56 crore shares against the 33.06 lakh shares on offer.
The issue was subscribed a whopping 189.22 times on the final day of bidding on August 18.
Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed their portion an impressive 169.54 times while non-institutional investors booked their portion an even higher 231.35 times and retail investors oversubscribed theirs by a staggering margin of over 176 times.
Company details
Technocrats Plasma Systems reported strong financials for FY26
The ₹60.98 crore IPO of Technocrats Plasma Systems was priced in a band of ₹125 to ₹132 per share.
Retail investors had to bid for a minimum of two lots, which meant an investment of ₹2.64 lakh at the upper end of the price band.
The company reported a massive 166% year-on-year jump in total income for FY26 while profit after tax surged by 84%.
Strategic goals
About Technocrats Plasma Systems
Technocrats Plasma Systems intends to use ₹8.79 crore from the fresh issue proceeds to buy and install plant and machinery for manufacturing plasma cutting machines, welding equipment, and customized automation systems at its existing premises.
The company also plans to use another ₹40 crore for long-term working capital requirements with the remaining funds being used for general corporate purposes.
Established in 1994, Technocrats Plasma Systems Ltd is an engineering firm offering plasma-based surface treatment and coating solutions across industrial sectors.