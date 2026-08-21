Technocrats Plasma Systems IPO lists at 74% premium

The IPO of Technocrats Plasma Systems was heavily subscribed, with bids for 62.56 crore shares against the 33.06 lakh shares on offer.

The issue was subscribed a whopping 189.22 times on the final day of bidding on August 18.

Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed their portion an impressive 169.54 times while non-institutional investors booked their portion an even higher 231.35 times and retail investors oversubscribed theirs by a staggering margin of over 176 times.