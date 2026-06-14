Delv. AI was founded in January 2022

Meet Pranjali Awasthi, the 15-year-old who founded ₹100cr AI start-up

By Akash Pandey 04:48 pm Jun 14, 202604:48 pm

What's the story

Pranjali Awasthi, a young Indian entrepreneur, has taken the tech world by storm with her artificial intelligence (AI) start-up Delv. AI. The company is now valued at nearly ₹100 crore. Pranjali's journey began when she started learning coding at the age of seven and later developed an interest in AI and machine learning (ML). She launched Delv. AI in January 2022 to help researchers efficiently find and organize information from online sources.