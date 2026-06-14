Meet Pranjali Awasthi, the 15-year-old who founded ₹100cr AI start-up
What's the story
Pranjali Awasthi, a young Indian entrepreneur, has taken the tech world by storm with her artificial intelligence (AI) start-up Delv. AI. The company is now valued at nearly ₹100 crore. Pranjali's journey began when she started learning coding at the age of seven and later developed an interest in AI and machine learning (ML). She launched Delv. AI in January 2022 to help researchers efficiently find and organize information from online sources.
Startup growth
Startup's journey so far
Delv. AI quickly gained traction and was accepted into a Miami-based start-up accelerator program. This opportunity helped Pranjali connect with mentors and investors, resulting in funding of around $450,000 (approximately ₹3.7 crore) from On Deck and Village Global. The company's rapid growth has pushed its valuation close to ₹100 crore, making Pranjali one of the youngest founders of a successful AI start-up.
Early influence
Pranjali's early life and career
Pranjali Awasthi was born in India and later moved to Florida with her family. Inspired by her engineer father, she started learning coding at seven. By 13, she was already interning in machine learning and witnessed the challenges researchers face while sifting through tons of online data. This experience laid the foundation for her future venture into AI start-ups.
Industry influence
The future of AI and tech
Delv. AI has made a significant mark in the industry by helping researchers quickly find and organize information from the internet. The company's impact has been widely recognized, with Pranjali being lauded for her innovative approach to tackling real-world problems through technology. Her journey from a young coder to a successful entrepreneur serves as an inspiration for many aspiring innovators around the world.