Tehran Stock Exchange reopens after 80-day U.S.-Israel conflict pause

TEDPIX closely watched amid economic uncertainty

The TSE will run from 10:00am Tehran time to 02:00pm Tehran time local time, with its main index, TEDPIX, closely watched as Iran deals with economic challenges.

Hamid Yari, a deputy supervisor, said the break was crucial to protect investor interests.

The exchange is a big deal for Iran's economy, helping businesses raise money and giving people a chance to grow their wealth, even as the country faces ongoing uncertainty.