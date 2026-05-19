Tehran Stock Exchange reopens after 80-day U.S.-Israel conflict pause
Business
After an 80-day pause caused by the U.S.-Israel conflict, the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) is reopening today, May 19, 2026.
The closure started right before things escalated with a US attack on Iran, and was meant to keep investors' assets safe and avoid panic selling during tough times.
TEDPIX closely watched amid economic uncertainty
The TSE will run from 10:00am Tehran time to 02:00pm Tehran time local time, with its main index, TEDPIX, closely watched as Iran deals with economic challenges.
Hamid Yari, a deputy supervisor, said the break was crucial to protect investor interests.
The exchange is a big deal for Iran's economy, helping businesses raise money and giving people a chance to grow their wealth, even as the country faces ongoing uncertainty.