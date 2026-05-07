Tejas Networks shares jump nearly 20% after successful D2M test
Business
Tejas Networks just saw its shares shoot up by nearly 20% this Thursday, all thanks to a big win in technology trials.
The company successfully tested its direct-to-mobile (D2M) broadcasting technology with government officials watching, showing it can deliver content straight to phones without interfering with existing mobile networks.
Tejas MarkOne tests show 0 interference
The tests used Tejas's MarkOne D2M handset and checked if the new technology could work alongside current 2G to 5G networks.
Turns out, there was zero interference.
With everything running smoothly, investors are excited about what's next for Tejas Networks and the future of mobile streaming in India.