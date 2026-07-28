Telangana app drivers union seeks guaranteed minimum fare, commission cap
App-based drivers in Telangana are speaking up, with their union submitting fresh demands to the State Transport Department.
They're asking for a guaranteed minimum fare, fairer per-kilometer and per-minute rates decided with driver unions, and a clear cap on what platforms can take as commission.
The goal? Make sure drivers aren't left struggling while aggregators profit.
Union demands account protection, social security
Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union office bearer Shaik Salauddin says too many drivers are getting their accounts shut down without warning.
The union wants rules to stop this, plus social security benefits like health insurance (₹5 lakh), term insurance (₹10 lakh), pensions, maternity leave, and access to welfare schemes.
They're also pushing for contracts in local languages (Telugu and Urdu), open fare algorithms, quick help from an independent authority if things go wrong, and basic workplace facilities like rest areas and medical support.
The union insists that any rule changes should involve driver consultations first.