Telangana CM seeks TCS HyperVault completion by June 2, 2028

Big tech news for Hyderabad: Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy wants TCS's HyperVault to finish its massive AI data center by June 2, 2028, which lines up with the state's formation day.

The project is set to cost up to ₹70,000 crore, cover 264 acres, and bring around 7,000 new jobs.

Reddy even encouraged TCS to boost its investment to ₹1 lakh crore.