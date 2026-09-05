Telangana CM seeks TCS HyperVault completion by June 2, 2028
Big tech news for Hyderabad: Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy wants TCS's HyperVault to finish its massive AI data center by June 2, 2028, which lines up with the state's formation day.
The project is set to cost up to ₹70,000 crore, cover 264 acres, and bring around 7,000 new jobs.
Reddy even encouraged TCS to boost its investment to ₹1 lakh crore.
Telangana government backs 1GW center
This isn't just a local project: the liquid-cooled, up to 1-gigawatt data center aims to attract global AI companies and hyperscalers.
A Revanth Reddy says the government will back it all the way.
He's also got big dreams: making Telangana a $1 trillion economy by 2034 and tripling that by 2047, while doubling the state's share in India's GDP and competing with countries like China and Germany.