Telangana launches Aikam, India's 1st autonomous AI innovation entity
Telangana announced Aikam—the country's first independent AI innovation hub—at the World Economic Forum in Davos (date not specified in the source).
The goal? To turn big AI ideas into real-world impact by helping people learn new skills and supporting fresh AI startups, with hopes of making Telangana a top global tech hotspot.
Why does it matter?
Aikam is all about connecting researchers and industry using powerful data, smart infrastructure, and dedicated funding to drive responsible AI adoption.
As CM Revanth Reddy put it, "Telangana believes in execution, not experimentation."
With strong partnerships across the world and a focus on scaling up trustworthy AI solutions, Telangana wants to be the place where tomorrow's tech gets built—and tested—for everyone.