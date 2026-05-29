Telangana launches ₹21.40cr DAY-NRLM scheme for rural women entrepreneurs
Business
Telangana just rolled out a ₹21.40 crore program to help rural women launch and grow their businesses.
The DAY-NRLM initiative, unveiled by Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka, aims for a 15% revenue jump in women-led enterprises and hopes to create up to 1,200 new jobs in villages and small towns.
Incubators aid 300 women-led enterprises
The plan supports 300 women-led enterprises with funds for incubation, grants, and zero-interest loans.
SERP is teaming up with T-Hub, BITS Pilani, and WE-Hub to provide mentoring, market access, branding help, and digital onboarding through two new incubators.
With over 6.7 million women already in self-help groups statewide (and more than 600,000 running businesses), this move is set to give even more rural women a shot at entrepreneurship.