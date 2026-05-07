Telangana plans nearly ₹27,000cr in loans to women's SHGs 2026-27

Telangana SHGs have 67L women members

With 67 lakh women already part of Telangana's SHG network, these groups are doing everything from running solar plants to maintaining Amma Adarsha Pathashala schools, and stitching school uniforms.

The government says it wants to help one crore people become crorepatis, making rural empowerment and financial independence a real possibility for more women across the state.