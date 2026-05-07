Telangana plans nearly ₹27,000cr in loans to women's SHGs 2026-27
Business
Telangana just announced it's aiming to give nearly ₹27,000 crore in loans to women's self-help groups (SHGs) for 2026-27, a bump up from last year's figure.
Women and Child Welfare Minister D Anasuya Seethakka shared the news while unveiling the state's annual credit plan.
Telangana SHGs have 67L women members
With 67 lakh women already part of Telangana's SHG network, these groups are doing everything from running solar plants to maintaining Amma Adarsha Pathashala schools, and stitching school uniforms.
The government says it wants to help one crore people become crorepatis, making rural empowerment and financial independence a real possibility for more women across the state.