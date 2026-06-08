Telangana raises minimum wages after 20 years for unorganized workers

Revised Telangana wages below central ₹21,502

The revised wages are still way behind what similar jobs get under central government rules: ₹21,502 per month back in 2017.

Devasani Bikshapathi from INTUC Telangana called the update "unscientific" and said worker voices weren't really heard.

He's urging the government to bring back earlier recommendations that offered fairer pay.

The new rates kicked in on May 21 after a long wait, but many feel it's not enough to fix wage gaps.