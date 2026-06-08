Telangana raises minimum wages after 20 years for unorganized workers
Telangana just raised its minimum wages for the first time in 20 years, affecting over 10 million workers in unorganized sectors.
Even with a 25% to 37% bump, most workers, including sanitation staff, are seeing only minor changes.
Their pay now ranges from ₹16,872 to ₹17,332 per month (after adding allowances), which isn't much higher than before.
Revised Telangana wages below central ₹21,502
The revised wages are still way behind what similar jobs get under central government rules: ₹21,502 per month back in 2017.
Devasani Bikshapathi from INTUC Telangana called the update "unscientific" and said worker voices weren't really heard.
He's urging the government to bring back earlier recommendations that offered fairer pay.
The new rates kicked in on May 21 after a long wait, but many feel it's not enough to fix wage gaps.