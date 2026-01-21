Telangana teams up with Blaize to power up AI and chip innovation
Business
Telangana just signed a big deal with California-based Blaize at Davos 2026, aiming to boost the state's AI and semiconductor game.
Blaize—known for its energy-efficient AI tech—discussed state support to scale its Hyderabad R&D center, working on smarter solutions for everything from healthcare to smart cities.
Why does this matter?
Telangana is setting up an AI Innovation Hub and wants Hyderabad to be a global hotspot for tech talent and investment.
With support from leaders like CM Revanth Reddy and IT Minister Sridhar Babu, the state is betting big on future-ready jobs, advanced engineering, and ambitious economic growth.
If you're into tech or curious about where India's next wave of innovation might come from, this is one to watch.