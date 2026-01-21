Telangana teams up with Blaize to power up AI and chip innovation

Why does this matter?

Telangana is setting up an AI Innovation Hub and wants Hyderabad to be a global hotspot for tech talent and investment.

With support from leaders like CM Revanth Reddy and IT Minister Sridhar Babu, the state is betting big on future-ready jobs, advanced engineering, and ambitious economic growth.

If you're into tech or curious about where India's next wave of innovation might come from, this is one to watch.