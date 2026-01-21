Telangana wants to be a $250 billion life sciences giant by 2030

Why should you care?

This policy is set to bring in massive infrastructure like Green Pharma City (think eco-friendly pharma with zero liquid waste), new biopharma scale-up labs in Genome Valley, and 10 flagship pharma villages.

There'll be support for startups too—incubators, a Life Sciences Innovation Fund, and incentives and recognition for R&D units.

With over 2,000 life sciences companies already here (including global names like Novartis and Amgen), this move could mean more jobs, cutting-edge research opportunities, and a bigger role for India on the global science stage.

If you're interested in science or startups, this is one to watch.