Telangana wants to be a $250 billion life sciences giant by 2030
Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, just announced a bold new plan at the World Economic Forum in Davos: the Next-Gen Life Sciences Policy 2026-30.
The goal? Attract $25 billion in investments by 2030 under the Next-Gen Life Sciences Policy 2026-30 (a five-year period) and make it one of the world's top three hubs.
Right now, Telangana already punches above its weight—producing 40% of India's pharma output and a third of all vaccines worldwide.
Why should you care?
This policy is set to bring in massive infrastructure like Green Pharma City (think eco-friendly pharma with zero liquid waste), new biopharma scale-up labs in Genome Valley, and 10 flagship pharma villages.
There'll be support for startups too—incubators, a Life Sciences Innovation Fund, and incentives and recognition for R&D units.
With over 2,000 life sciences companies already here (including global names like Novartis and Amgen), this move could mean more jobs, cutting-edge research opportunities, and a bigger role for India on the global science stage.
If you're interested in science or startups, this is one to watch.