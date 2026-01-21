Telangana's $3 trillion pitch: Big ambitions at Davos 2026

What's Telangana actually doing?

IT Minister Sridhar Babu is highlighting everything from pharma and biotech to green tech as top priorities.

The state just launched its Life Sciences Policy 2026-2030 and an AI Hub framework at Davos, aiming for $250 billion in life sciences by 2030.

They're also teaming up with Israel on agri-innovation and climate-tech, plus backing startups in healthtech and cybersecurity.