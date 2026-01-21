Telangana's $3 trillion pitch: Big ambitions at Davos 2026
Telangana is making some serious moves at the World Economic Forum this week, rolling out a bold $3 trillion investment vision.
With Chief Minister Revanth Reddy leading the charge, the state is spotlighting AI, life sciences, and deep-tech to catch global investors' eyes.
Even Unilever wants in—exploring the possibility of setting up a Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad.
What's Telangana actually doing?
IT Minister Sridhar Babu is highlighting everything from pharma and biotech to green tech as top priorities.
The state just launched its Life Sciences Policy 2026-2030 and an AI Hub framework at Davos, aiming for $250 billion in life sciences by 2030.
They're also teaming up with Israel on agri-innovation and climate-tech, plus backing startups in healthtech and cybersecurity.
Why does it matter?
Telangana isn't just talking big—it's putting real projects on the table: think Bharat Future City, Musi river cleanup, new ring roads, and a manufacturing and logistics focus in the peri-urban area between the ORR and RRR.
By going all-in on innovation and deep-tech at one of the world's biggest business stages, Telangana wants to put itself—and India—on every global investor's map.