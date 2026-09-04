Telcos oppose TRAI's proposed 5G network slicing rules

TRAI's draft regulations state that if a 5G mobile cell is loaded more than 80% during peak hours on five days in a month, operators must take timely steps to increase capacity.

Reliance Jio responded to these proposed rules by saying they are against the government's policies of efficient spectrum utilization, technology neutrality, and ease of doing business.

The company also said that network slicing is a fast-moving capability tied to innovative enterprise-specific 5G services.