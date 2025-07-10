Telcos clash over microwave backhaul spectrum allocation
There's a heated debate in India about how to share the microwave spectrum that powers 5G.
Jio says all spectrum bands should be auctioned to keep things fair and stop big players from hoarding.
Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and several tech companies disagree—they want the government to assign these bands directly instead.
The argument is picking up as 5G expands and everyone scrambles for more airwaves.
It's not just telecoms in the mix—satellite companies like Amazon Kuiper worry about interference with their services if sharing isn't handled carefully.
Equipment makers are also pushing for some bands to be opened up for Wi-Fi.
With so many voices and rising demand for faster networks, finding a solution that works for everyone is proving tricky—and it'll only get tougher as digital infrastructure grows.