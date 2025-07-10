Telcos clash over microwave backhaul spectrum allocation Business Jul 10, 2025

There's a heated debate in India about how to share the microwave spectrum that powers 5G.

Jio says all spectrum bands should be auctioned to keep things fair and stop big players from hoarding.

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and several tech companies disagree—they want the government to assign these bands directly instead.

The argument is picking up as 5G expands and everyone scrambles for more airwaves.