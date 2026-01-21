Telecom sector wants clear AI rules to unlock future growth
India's top telecom players are pushing the government for a solid AI policy, saying the current lack of clear rules makes it tough to invest and innovate.
COAI's Director General, SP Kochhar, emphasized that AI is now key for running complex networks and boosting efficiency.
Why does it matter?
Telecom companies are already using AI to plan networks and spot fraud, but without clear guidelines, big investments might stall—even though the government wants more tech-driven growth.
Industry voices are calling for balanced rules: some self-regulation plus specific safeguards for high-risk uses.
Recent updates saw a MeitY advisory withdrawn and replaced with a fresh advisory that remains in force.