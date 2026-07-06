The increase is attributed to market consolidation and an improved pricing environment

Your mobile recharge could get costlier soon

By Mudit Dube 02:59 pm Jul 06, 202602:59 pm

What's the story

India's telecom sector is likely to witness a tariff hike of 12-15% in the next three to four months, according to a report by Centrum Institutional Research. The increase is attributed to market consolidation and an improved pricing environment. The report predicts that Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio will continue gaining subscribers, while Vodafone Idea expands its 5G network.