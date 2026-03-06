Telefonica, Mavenir launch AI innovation hub for telecom networks

Before any new tech goes big, it needs serious testing—this hub makes that happen. Telefonica's Cayetano Carbajo says the project blends Mavenir's cloud-native core with live operations to speed up getting AI out there. Mavenir's CEO Pardeep Kohli adds their platforms already work at scale, making innovation easier.

This move could mean smarter, more reliable network services in the future—think fewer dropped calls or laggy streams.

Plus, it opens doors for new ways telecom companies can use AI to offer better experiences (and maybe even cooler features) down the line.