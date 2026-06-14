Telehealth companies act as gatekeepers for popular obesity medications
Telehealth companies are now gatekeepers for popular obesity medications, and it is causing headaches for patients.
David Davis, a power plant worker from California, was prescribed Zepbound, but his company/benefits team required him to get a new prescription through Vida Health.
Even after all the tests and consultations, Vida insisted he try generic alternatives first, medications that weren't even related to his condition.
David Davis paid for compounded Zepbound
Fed up with delays, Davis ended up paying out of pocket for a compounded version of Zepbound.
Telehealth providers like Vida and Omada Health have become central in obesity care as employers look to cut drug costs.
But strict policies, like mandatory weight tracking, are making it harder for some people to get the treatment they need, raising real concerns about whether cost-saving is coming at the expense of patient well-being.