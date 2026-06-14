Telehealth companies act as gatekeepers for popular obesity medications

David Davis paid for compounded Zepbound

Fed up with delays, Davis ended up paying out of pocket for a compounded version of Zepbound.

Telehealth providers like Vida and Omada Health have become central in obesity care as employers look to cut drug costs.

But strict policies, like mandatory weight tracking, are making it harder for some people to get the treatment they need, raising real concerns about whether cost-saving is coming at the expense of patient well-being.