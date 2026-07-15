Teleperformance hires about 10,000 people annually in India for AI
Business
Teleperformance (TP), a big name in digital business services, roughly hires about 10,000 people each year in India. The focus is on roles like data labeling, annotation, and training AI models: jobs that are all about building the tech of tomorrow.
TP's global CEO Jorge Amar shared the news during his first visit to India.
Teleperformance maintains BPO while expanding AI
TP is zeroing in on cities like Noida, Gurugram, and Hyderabad for this growth.
Besides new AI-focused roles, they're keeping up with classic BPO work for banking, healthcare, and tech clients.
Amar highlighted how India's tech talent is key to TP's €100 million annual AI efficiency plan and said the country is essential in driving innovation as TP looks to keep expanding fast.