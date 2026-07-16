Temasek backed agritech Rize raises $31 million, totals $47 million funding

Temasek-backed agritech startup Rize has scored $31 million in new funding to grow its sustainable farming efforts across Southeast Asia.

The equity portion was led by BNP Paribas Asset Management Alts, with support from The Rockefeller Foundation, Temasek, and Breakthrough Energy Ventures.

With an extra $11 million in debt financing, Rize's total funding now stands at $47 million.