Temasek India head calls IPL 'marquee property,' ready to invest

Singapore's Temasek, one of the world's biggest investment funds, is looking to get a slice of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Vishesh Shrivastav, who heads Temasek India, called IPL a "marquee property" and said the company is ready to jump in when the right chance comes along.

This is the first time Temasek has openly shown interest in IPL, which keeps drawing global investors thanks to its massive media buzz and rising team values.