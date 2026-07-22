Temasek India head calls IPL 'marquee property,' ready to invest
Singapore's Temasek, one of the world's biggest investment funds, is looking to get a slice of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Vishesh Shrivastav, who heads Temasek India, called IPL a "marquee property" and said the company is ready to jump in when the right chance comes along.
This is the first time Temasek has openly shown interest in IPL, which keeps drawing global investors thanks to its massive media buzz and rising team values.
IPL valued at $18.5 billion
The IPL was valued at $18.5 billion in 2025, yes, you read that right. Deals like United Spirits selling Royal Challengers Bengaluru for $1.8 billion show just how hot this league is.
For Temasek, betting on IPL fits perfectly with its aggressive push into India; they've already poured $42 billion into sectors like finance, consumer goods, and healthcare over the past decade.