Temasek leads $100 million round valuing Pixxel up to $400 million
Business
Pixxel, an Indian space tech startup known for its hyperspectral satellites, just scored a big win: Temasek is leading a $100 million funding round, putting Pixxel's value at up to $400 million.
Temasek is chipping in over $50 million, and existing investors like GIC are also upping their support.
Investors back Pixxel's environmental satellites
This fresh investment shows how global players are betting big on India's growing space tech sector.
Temasek and GIC have backed other Indian startups like Skyroot Aerospace before, so their continued interest isn't surprising.
Pixxel stands out for using advanced satellites to help monitor the environment, a mission that's catching the eye of both investors and organizations worldwide.