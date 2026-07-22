Temasek more than quadruples India portfolio to $42 billion, diversifies
Business
Temasek, Singapore's big investing fund, has more than quadrupled its India portfolio to $42 billion as of July 2026.
While they're still backing favorites like consumer goods and healthcare, they're also branching out into newer spaces like industrials, infrastructure, and even space tech.
Temasek pursues AI driven India deals
Temasek is leaning into AI to boost its Indian investments, focusing on areas where local talent and digital growth really shine.
Headline moves include buying a majority stake in Manipal Health Enterprises for about $2 billion and picking up 10% of Haldiram for $1 billion.
They've also invested in CleanMax in renewables and made their largest private-market exit by selling off Schneider Electric India for $6.4 billion last year.