Temasek plans up to $5B yearly India investments amid growth
Singapore's Temasek is planning to invest up to $5 billion a year in India, betting on the country's rapid growth and changes in family-run businesses.
Ravi Lambah, who heads Temasek India, says these shifts are opening doors for partnerships that help companies get ready for IPOs and boost their governance.
Temasek has $42B invested in India
Temasek already has $42 billion invested in India, with stakes in names like Manipal Hospitals, ICICI Bank, Ola Electric, CleanMax, and Haldiram's (they bought 10% of Haldiram's last year for $1 billion).
Their focus is on healthcare (especially using AI), financial services, consumer brands, and clean energy.
Lambah points out that India has given them the best returns among all major markets over the past decade, so they're doubling down.