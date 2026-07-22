Temasek plans up to $5B yearly India investments amid growth

Temasek already has $42 billion invested in India, with stakes in names like Manipal Hospitals, ICICI Bank, Ola Electric, CleanMax, and Haldiram's (they bought 10% of Haldiram's last year for $1 billion).

Their focus is on healthcare (especially using AI), financial services, consumer brands, and clean energy.

Lambah points out that India has given them the best returns among all major markets over the past decade, so they're doubling down.