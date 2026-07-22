Temasek to boost India investments in health care, finance, AI
Singapore's Temasek is planning to step up its investments in India after putting nearly $9 billion into the country over the past three years.
The company is betting big on health care, financial services, and artificial intelligence (AI) for long-term growth.
Ravi Lambah from Temasek said that even though India's share in its portfolio dipped recently due to some asset sales, India remains a top priority.
Temasek aims 15% global AI allocation
Temasek already owns stakes in Indian health care names like Manipal Health, Medanta, and Dr. Agarwal's, seeing huge potential as demand for medical infrastructure grows.
The firm also invests heavily in financial services with companies like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Pine Labs, and insurance firms.
Looking ahead, Temasek wants to boost its AI investments in India too, aiming for AI to make up 15% of its global portfolio, because it sees India as strong in building real-world AI applications.