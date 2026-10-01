Temasek to raise AI exposure up to 15% despite costs
Singapore-based investment giant Temasek plans to increase its AI ecosystem exposure from about 6% to as much as 15% over the next five years, even as costs rise.
At a recent event in Boston, North America head Jane Atherton said they're confident in backing companies building AI infrastructure, believing these bets will pay off as AI keeps growing.
She emphasized that their investments are built on solid financial ground and should hold steady through the current wave of AI expansion.
Temasek backs Anthropic and OpenAI
Temasek plans to grow its AI-related portfolio from 6% to 15% over the next five years, no small feat with $400 billion in assets.
They already back major players like Anthropic and OpenAI.
Even with concerns about how fast AI is moving (and how expensive it's getting), Temasek sees long-term potential here, just like Temasek counts NVIDIA and BlackRock among its major investments.
Industry analysts think spending on advanced chips and data centers could top $1 trillion by 2027, so Temasek clearly wants a front-row seat.