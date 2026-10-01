Temasek to raise AI exposure up to 15% despite costs

Singapore-based investment giant Temasek plans to increase its AI ecosystem exposure from about 6% to as much as 15% over the next five years, even as costs rise.

At a recent event in Boston, North America head Jane Atherton said they're confident in backing companies building AI infrastructure, believing these bets will pay off as AI keeps growing.

She emphasized that their investments are built on solid financial ground and should hold steady through the current wave of AI expansion.