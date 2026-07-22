Temasek trims India exposure to $42bn after Schneider Electric exit
Business
Temasek, the big Singapore investment firm, just trimmed its India exposure to $42 billion for fiscal 2026, down from $50 billion last year. The main reason? They wrapped up a major exit from Schneider Electric in August 2025.
Still, Temasek says India remains a key focus thanks to its young population and thriving startup scene.
Temasek eyes India infrastructure AI renewables
Even with this dip, Temasek's investments in India have actually quadrupled over the past decade.
The company is now eyeing areas like infrastructure, AI, and renewable energy.
Executives say they're optimistic about India's future, and are still putting money into Indian public markets when opportunities pop up.