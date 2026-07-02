Temasek's Macritchie to sell ₹1,909cr PB Fintech stake July 3

Citigroup places sale Temasek retains 3.8%

Citigroup Global Markets India will handle the sale as the sole placement agent, with books closing early Friday morning.

Even after selling this chunk, Temasek will still hold onto a 3.8% stake for at least another two months.

Meanwhile, PB Fintech has been on a growth streak: revenue jumped 37% in the March quarter of FY25 year-on-year, and it is expanding into Dubai with new financial services.