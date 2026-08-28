Tempsens Instruments IPO lists at ₹634, surges over 100%

Tempsens Instruments just snapped a more than 20 months (about 609 days) drought of listing-day gains, registering a gain of more than 100% in India's mainboard IPO market, hitting the stock market with a bang.

Its IPO listed at ₹634, more than double its issue price of ₹300.

This is the biggest mainboard listing jump since late 2024, signaling some real excitement in the primary market.