Tempsens Instruments IPO lists at ₹634, surges over 100%
Tempsens Instruments just snapped a more than 20 months (about 609 days) drought of listing-day gains, registering a gain of more than 100% in India's mainboard IPO market, hitting the stock market with a bang.
Its IPO listed at ₹634, more than double its issue price of ₹300.
This is the biggest mainboard listing jump since late 2024, signaling some real excitement in the primary market.
Retail investors backed 30 mainboard IPOs
Even with Tempsens's strong debut, retail investors are still choosy. Only 30 out of 42 mainboard IPOs this year were fully subscribed by them, down from last year.
Analysts say this shows people are getting smarter about where they put their money.
With major names like NSE and Jio planning to go public soon, all eyes are on how these upcoming IPOs could shake things up for the rest of 2026.