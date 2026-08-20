Tempsens IPO fully subscribed in an hour, GMP hits 77%

The allotment will be finalized on August 25, with refunds initiated by August 27.

Shares will be credited to Demat accounts by the same date, and listing is scheduled for August 28.

In FY26, Tempsens Instruments reported a total income of ₹455.86 crore (up from ₹382.47 crore in FY25) and a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹71.07 crore (up from ₹62.56 crore).