Tencent buys back $1.1B in June amid investor AI doubts

Tencent to double AI investment >$5.3B

Tencent announced it will at least double its investment in AI to over $5.3 billion in 2026 and just started testing an AI assistant on WeChat (which has more than one billion users).

But despite these big moves, the company's stock valuation has hit a record low, and shares are headed for their fifth straight month of decline, the longest losing streak since 2018.

Even almost daily buybacks have not stopped investors from selling off.