Tencent explores $5B overseas bond sale after June $4.66B raise
Tencent, one of China's biggest tech names, is exploring the possibility of raising as much as $5 billion by selling bonds overseas this month.
The bond sale could support its artificial intelligence (AI) and computing power, basically helping it stay sharp in the global tech race.
This isn't its first big move either; it raised $4.66 billion in June for similar projects.
Tech giants borrow to fund AI
Tencent's possible bond sale fits a bigger trend: tech giants everywhere are borrowing money to invest in AI.
Bloomberg says the new bonds could be in US dollars or offshore yuan, showing how global these moves are getting.
Companies like SoftBank have done the same thing recently, pouring billions into AI despite some market jitters.
It's clear: building smarter tech is where everyone wants to be right now.