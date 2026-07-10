Tencent eyes $2B Manus takeover after Beijing reversed Meta deal Business Jul 10, 2026

Meta's $2 billion buyout of AI startup Manus was shut down by Chinese regulators over investment rule violations.

Now, Tencent is stepping in and looking to take control of Manus for at least the same price, teaming up with early backers ZhenFund and HSG.

The shakeup comes just months after Meta's original deal was reversed by Beijing.