Tencent Mobility to raise up to $1.55bn from Kuaishou sale Business Jul 06, 2026

Tencent Mobility (part of the Chinese tech giant Tencent) is set to raise up to $1.55 billion by selling its stake in Kuaishou, the popular short-video and livestreaming app.

About 273 million shares are up for grabs, with prices set between HK$43.15 ($5.50) and HK$44.53 each.