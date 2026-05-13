Tencent posts 21% profit rise to $8.6bn on AI investments
Business
Tencent just posted a big win for early 2026, with profits up 21% to $8.6 billion, beating expectations and last year's numbers.
The boost came mostly from its push into artificial intelligence, including a major upgrade to its flagship model it previewed in April.
AI investment slows Tencent revenue growth
Revenue growth slowed down a bit this quarter (up 9%), as Tencent keeps investing heavily in AI to stay ahead of rivals like Alibaba and ByteDance.
Even though analysts say external AI revenue will stay limited for now, Tencent's tech upgrades are helping it grow its advertising business and adapt in the fast-changing tech scene.