Tencent Q2 2026 revenue up 11% while profit rises 0.7%
Business
Tencent, China's largest by market capitalization, barely grew its net profit in the second quarter of 2026, up just 0.7%, as it poured money into artificial intelligence projects.
Still, the company's revenue jumped 11% to 204.785 billion yuan, slightly beating what analysts predicted.
Tencent domestic games revenue jumps 17%
Tencent's second-quarter net profit was 56.02 billion yuan, equivalent to US$8.30 billion, up 0.7% and missing expectations; adjusted net profit grew 9%.
On the bright side, Tencent's gaming business scored a 17% jump in domestic games revenue, thanks to deferred gross receipts from the previous quarter.